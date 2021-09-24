Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $55.47 Million Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,084 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.32% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $55,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 3,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,561. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

