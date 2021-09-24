Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

