Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 10,095 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Renasant accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Renasant were worth $42,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

