Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Neenah worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 529.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a P/E ratio of -208.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

