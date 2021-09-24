Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1,666.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNF opened at $219.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

