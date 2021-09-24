Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.