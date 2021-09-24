Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1,308.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

