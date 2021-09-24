Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,186 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

LNTH opened at $27.01 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.