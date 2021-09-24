Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,213 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Veritiv worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

