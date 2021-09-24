Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,974 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Unitil worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

