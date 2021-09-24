PancakeSwap Price Hits $18.99 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $414.59 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00159654 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 224,968,147 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

