PARSIQ Market Capitalization Hits $63.05 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $812,597.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00752378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.51 or 0.01211583 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

