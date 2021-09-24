Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $135.67 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

