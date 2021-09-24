Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $1,886,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $511.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.71 and a 12-month high of $513.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

