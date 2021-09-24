Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,440 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial comprises about 1.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,309. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $627.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

