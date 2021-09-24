Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

