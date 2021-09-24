Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $17.68 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and $21,614.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,141,265 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

