Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $51,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

