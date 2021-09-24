Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP remained flat at $$26.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $26.50.

