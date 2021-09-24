Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $4.98 Million in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 474,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

