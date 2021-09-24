Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.27. 217,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,833,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

