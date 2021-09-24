Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.33. 19,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

