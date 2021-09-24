Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 9,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,063. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

