Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,925,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,161,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,106,173. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

