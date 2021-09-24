People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $466.37 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $304.43 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

