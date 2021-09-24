People s United Financial Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

