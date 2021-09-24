People s United Financial Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

