People s United Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CDK Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

