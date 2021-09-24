People s United Financial Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

