People s United Financial Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 92.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $305.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

