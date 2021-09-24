Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $30.87. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $613.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

