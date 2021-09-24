Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $932.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 777.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 70.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $433,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.