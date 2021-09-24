Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.25 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

