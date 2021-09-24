Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.09 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.42 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.29 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.