Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $32,352,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMACA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

