Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.06% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

NRAC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

