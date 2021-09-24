Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

