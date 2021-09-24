Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.21 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $21,274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $18,599,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $15,183,000.

GSEVU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

