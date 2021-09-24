Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUSGU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EUSGU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.