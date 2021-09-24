Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $18,946.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003326 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

