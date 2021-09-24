Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $159.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.