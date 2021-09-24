Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

