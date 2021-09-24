Ping Identity’s (PING) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PING. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

