Piper Sandler Comments on Bank OZK’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.