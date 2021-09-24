PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 3,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

PLXP has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.