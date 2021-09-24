PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 3,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
PLXP has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.11.
About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
