PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 671,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

