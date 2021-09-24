PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Shares of FDHY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

