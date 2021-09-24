PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

ROM opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

