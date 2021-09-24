PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

