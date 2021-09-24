Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 1,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,663,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 195,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

